Soccer fans came out of the woodwork for this year’s World Cup. Heck, even U.S. citizens watched the cup, even though the hopeful home team had to take its international medicine.

Much of the new U.S. interest in soccer can be attributed to MLS, but I know this fan of the sport got into it for an entirely different reason: EA’s FIFA titles. I’ve been playing EA FIFA games before I knew that the clock never stops in “football”, so it’s not a surprise that I get excited for each soccer release from the gaming juggernaut. The latest is FIFA 07 Soccer – a current-gen offering that is jam-packed with features many soccerheads have been waiting for.

Let’s see if FIFA ultimate 21 is pitch-worthy with fifa coins or monedas fut 21 ps4

Gameplay

Let’s just clear the air right now: FIFA 07 Soccer for the Xbox is little like the 360 version of the same name that is coming soon to a gaming store near you. The Xbox version is the same game as the PS2 version for the most part, with the Xbox 360 version being an entirely different animal. This is good and potentially bad at the same time. You won’t find any of the nifty, independent ball/player physics as in the Xbox 360 version of FIFA 07 Soccer. But you will find an Interactive Leagues area that is absent from the next-gen version of FIFA 07 Soccer.

The Interactive Leagues could very well be the showpiece of FIFA 07 Soccer, as it takes EA into the uncharted territory that they should have been in a long time ago. Every review I’ve written, up until this one, has said: “Why no online leagues?” We’ll, I finally get a break from that played-out query.

FIFA 07 Soccer features a rich, Interactive Leagues area that allows gamers to play who their favorite clubs are playing for real. The divisions are limited to the French League, the Mexican 1st Division, Bundesliga, and the F.A. Premier League (and the clubs within these divisions), but most of us will be able to find a squad within these elite classes. Every match is ranked, and places the clubs into standings for all to see. A weekly ranking system also exists, along with extras such as podcasts interviews of the better players in a given fixture. It is also possible to schedule matches with rival fixtures to spice things up a bit during the season.

Multiple users across the world can play as the same team, so winning is a collective event of sorts. When a real team plays a match, said match will be available online for two days prior in order for results to be tabulated. It is possible to play the same match over and over in hopes of increasing your club’s chances of finishing high. Each win is registered as a vote, with the team showing the most votes after the play window closes being awarded three points in the overall standings.

There are other modes besides the Interactive Leagues, but nothing new. There’s the Manager Mode, which is sporting a new player progression system and new simulation system. There’s a tourney mode and a quick play mode, plus normal Live play if you so desire. A long list of challenges is present in FIFA 07 Soccer too, which are tied into the different game modes. These challenges are like offline Achievements in a way, rewarding gamers with points for accomplishing specific goals.